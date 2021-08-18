Five killed, four other missing in fresh attack by gunmen in Plateau village

National President of the Irigwe Development Association Ezekiel Bini, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said four other persons were still missing from the village after the attack.

He said the gunmen defiled the curfew imposed on the troubled parts of the state to attack the village unprovoked.

He noted that leaders from the Local Government were on the way to have a meeting with the governor over the continued killing in their respective communities.

“Yes, the killing of the five persons is true and we are on our way to meet the governor over the continued killings in our communities in Bassa.

“Our people were attacked last night (Tuesday) at Chando-Zrrechi and five people were killed.

“They were in their homes when the gunmen came and killed them despite the curfew imposed by the state government.

“Their corpses have just been deposited at the mortuary. Aside from the five people that were killed last night, four other villagers were also captured on Sunday and since then, we have not seen them.”

- Advertisement -

The State Police Command did not respond to an enquiry by The ICIR as calls repeatedly put across to the State Police Spokesperson Ubah Gabriel Ogara were not picked. He equally did not respond to a text sent to him by this reporter on WhatsApp and as an SMS.

The State Government had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three LGAs of Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas after no fewer than 25 Fulani travellers were intercepted and killed by suspected Irigwe militia in Jos, Plateau State, last week.

The incident happened at about 10.30 am around Gada–Biyu Rukuba road area in Jos, the state capital.

The victims were said to be returning from the annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and heading for Ikare in Ondo State when they ran into irate youths mourning their kinsmen earlier killed by suspected herdsmen.