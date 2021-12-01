33.6 C
Abuja

Forty persons dead in Kano boat mishap

Vincent Ufuoma
A man takes a picture as the body of one of the victims of a boat accident is being retrieved from the boat in Kebbi, Nigeria May 27, 2021. Nema/Handout via REUTERS

FORTY persons have lost their lives to a tragic boat mishap in Kano State.

Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor Abba Anwar revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the boat, carrying 50 persons onboard, capsized due to overloading.

“We learned that the boat started from Hayin Badau to Bagwai on their way to attend Maulud celebration,” he said.

“The boat was ferrying about 50 people with some loads, it capsized because of overloading. Most of the passengers were Islamiyyah students.”

While sympathising with the families of the deceased, the governor urged boat operators to always take the issue of overloading very seriously.

He added that they could still make profits without overloading their boats.

“People should know that the lives of their fellow human beings are too important to be risked deliberately.

“Based on the information we received this morning, there are 20 deaths. Seven persons have been admitted in hospital and another eight others were found this morning. The rescue operation is still going on.

“We salute the courage and patriot posture of the rescue teams,” he said.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR.

