Kperogi wins award as 2021 Choice Outstanding Academic

— 1 min read

A Nigerian-American academic and media scholar Farooq A. Kperogi has been named the 2021 CHOICE Outstanding Academic for his book, ‘Nigeria’s Digital Diaspora: Citizen Media, Democracy and Participation,’ which was published by the University of Rochester Press last year.

The book, according to a reviewer, “chronicles the emergence and transformation of Nigeria’s diasporic citizen journalism from the margins to the mainstream of the country’s journalistic landscape.”

Every year in the December Issue, in print and online, Choice publishes a list of outstanding academic titles that were reviewed during the previous calendar year. This prestigious list reflects the best in scholarly titles reviewed by Choice and brings with it the extraordinary recognition of the academic library community.

The list is selective as it contains approximately 10 per cent of some 6000 works reviewed by the Choice each year. Choice editors base their selections on the reviewer’s evaluation of the work, the editor’s knowledge of the field and the reviewer’s record.

In awarding Outstanding Academic titles, the editors apply several criteria to reviewed titles, including: overall excellence in presentation and scholarship, importance relative to other literature in the field distinction, originality or uniqueness, and value to undergraduate students.