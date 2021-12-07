33.1 C
Abuja

I didn’t tell SSS to starve IPOB leader –Orji Kalu

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Orji Kalu
Former Abia State governor Orji Uzor Kalu

SENATE Chief Whip Orji Kalu said reports that he asked the State Security Service (SSS) not to feed the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu were not accurate.

Kalu said this in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

The former Abia State governor described the report as a lie and cheap propaganda.

He added that it was designed to pitch him against his people.

Buhari to consider Igbo leaders' request for Nnamdi Kanu's unconditional release

UK conniving with Nigerian government against Nnamdi Kanu, lawyer alleges

TCN announces blackout in Kaduna, Jos as upgrade of transmission lines commences

“A friend said the statement below is being circulated on social media and I urge you to please ignore as it’s a big fat lie and cheap propaganda,” he said.

“If the agenda is to create hatred between me and my brothers, it’s a waste of time because my people love me and I love them too. I will always respond to hate with love.”

The senator had, in recent times, drawn the irk of IPOB and Kanu’s lawyers after he announced he visited Kanu in detention.

During his visit, Kalu said that he counselled the IPOB’s leader, who is standing trial on terrorism and felony, that he should reconsider the consequences of his actions, especially because of his teeming followers in the South-East region.

But in a statement last week, Kanu’s counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor asked Kalu to explain how he got access to his client without the knowledge of the SSS.

Ejiofor stated that he was informed on Monday, November 29, 2021, that the politician had expressed a desire to see the IPOB leader, which compelled him to make a fresh list of visitors submitted to the SSS.

However, the former Abia governor was said to have wittingly gained access to the facility, which caused a delay for Kanu’s lawyers.

While Ejiofor called on Kalu to explain how he gained access to Kanu, he added that the politician’s visit to the IPOB leader was no more than an empty positioning for political gains ahead of 2023.

Similarly, IPOB has vowed to hold Kalu accountable if any harm should befall its leader while in the custody of the SSS.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

