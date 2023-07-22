28.1 C
Hike in university tuition: Students’ body threatens protest

THE National Association of University Students (NAUS) has threatened to embark on a mass protest over the recent hike in tuition in tertiary institutions.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday, July 22, titled, ‘Warning Against Tuition Fee Increment’,  signed by both the NAUS chairman and national deputy president, Eruobami Ayobami and Babalola Daniel, respectively.

“It is with great displeasure we write to condemn the act of the Federal Government as well as higher institutions who have decided to increase the price of tuition in this current economic disintegration,” NAUS stated.

The association warned that any legislation enacting tuition increase in higher institutions would be met with immediate protests from the students population.

“We want to reiterate that as students, we won’t hesitate to come out en masse to protest against any form of implementation that poses a threat to the students’ community,” it added.

The body assured students of its commitment to always protect their interests.

NAUS advised the various higher educational institutions to rethink their plans to raise tuition as doing so would harm the academic system and students.

The ICIR reports that the management of the University of Lagos, Lagos State, has increased fees for undergraduate students in the institution.

The university management explained its decision to hike tuition for new and returning undergraduate students in a  statement it issued via the institution’s website on Friday, July 21.

It attributed the development to what it described as the “prevailing economic realities and needs” to meet its obligations to students and staff.

The statement noted that the adjustment would take effect from the first semester of the 2023/2024 academic session.

    The students of the institution had been paying N19,000, but the management has fixed new fees at N190,250 for students studying Medicine, while for courses that require laboratory and studio, students are to pay N140,250.

    Additionally, the Federal government has increased tuition for new students at Federal government colleges, also known as Federal Unity Colleges, through the Ministry of Education, to ₦100,000.

    The fee increase was announced in a circular titled, ‘Approved Fees/ Charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students’, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir.

    According to the statement, new students are expected to pay ₦100,000 instead of the old N45,000.

