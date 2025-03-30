Hunters’ killing: Okpebholo orders immediate suspension of illegal vigilant groups

THE Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of illegal vigilante groups following the killing of some travelling hunters in the state on Thursday, March 27, in Uromi in the Esan North East Local Government Area .

Also suspended is the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), Friday Ibadin.

The governor, in a statement released on Saturday, March 29, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, reiterated that the local vigilante group involved in the gruesome killing of March 27 was operating illegally as it was never profiled or registered with the Edo State Security Corps.

“Its actions do not reflect the core values, character, and principles of the Okpebholo administration or the objectives of the corps as enshrined in the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law.

“Investigations into the killings are ongoing, and fourteen (14) persons have been arrested so far, while there is an intense manhunt for others involved in the gruesome killing by a special team set up by the Inspector General of Police,” the government stated.

“The Government of Edo State expressed its belief in the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens to move freely or engage in lawful business in any part of the country.”

In the meantime, the government said it is in touch with the families of the victims, community leaders, and the government of Kano State, where most of the deceased were reported to hail from.

The government urged all parties involved to remain calm as it is committed to ensuring that justice is done in an efficient, transparent, and proactive manner.

The ICIR reported on Saturday that President Bola Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians condemned the gruesome murder of hunters who were in transit by an irate mob in Uromi, Edo State.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday evening ordered a manhunt for the killers.

The ICIR gathered that the victims, who were travelling in a Dangote Cement truck, were waylaid around 1.30 pm in the Udune Efandion community by local security.

The president commiserated with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians.

Also commenting on the incident, a former vice president and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, said he was deeply saddened by reports of the tragic killing that took place in Edo State.

He added that the protection of innocent lives must remain paramount and urged the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to prevent a recurrence of jungle justice.

According to him, justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done to restore public confidence in the nation’s security institutions.

In a post on X regarding the incident, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, stated that the news of the killings of travellers in Uromi, Edo State, is deeply saddening.

According to him, such killings have become a recurring tragedy in our decaying society.

He added that while addressing security concerns and combating criminal activities is crucial, resorting to extrajudicial measures undermines the rule of law and exacerbates the cycle of violence.

He hailed the government for condemning the incident and initiating an investigation and urged the authorities to address the killings of Edo indigenes to ensure that justice is served for all.

The unfortunate killing of the travellers in Edo State has generated outrage on social media, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the ugly incident.