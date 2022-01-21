33.7 C
Abuja

I have been blocked from seeing Buhari, says Ortom

News
Bankole Abe
Buhari and Ortom
Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has been vocal in opposing President Muhammadu Buhari's pro-Fulani herdsmen policies
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

BENUE State Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he has been blocked from seeing President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with Arise TV, the governor said he had made several efforts to see the president without success.

“I have been blocked from seeing the President Buhari, my own president,” he said.

He complained about the poor security situation in his state and blamed it wholly on the Federal Government’s failure.

He also criticised the continuous stay of his citizens at the Internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

“What I need for my people in the IDP is for them to go back to their homes and Farms.

“The responsibility rests on the government to secure our lands. We do not give orders to the security agencies, that is one of the challenges we are facing as governors.”

- Advertisement -

He claimed that Buhari’s administration was a failure and had not done anything to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

“Security matters are not issues that should be politicised. If Mr President wants this to end it,  bring it to the table.”

Governor Ortom has been a strong critic of the Buhari administration, blaming the president for the security troubles in Benue State, which has been on the high.

In August 2021, Ortom demanded an apology from the presidency for accusing him of stirring ethnic tensions and calling for genocide in the country, saying no amount of blackmail and media attack would discourage him from speaking against the injustice and pain the present government had caused Nigerians.

Website

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

I have been blocked from seeing Buhari, says Ortom

BENUE State Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he has been blocked from seeing...
News

Don’t send me back to school, they will kill me, an 11 year-old JSS 1 Student of Elkanemi College writes parents

By: Hamza Suleiman Jubril Sadi Mato (Ramadan), an 11-year-old JSS 1 Student of Elkenemy College...
Media Opportunities

SND opens application for News Design Creative Competition.

THE Society for News Design (SND) is accepting entries for its Best of News Design...
News

Don’t send me back to school, they will kill me, Elkenemy College student writes parents

By: Hamza SULEIMAN JUBRIL Sadi Mato (Ramadan), an 11-year-old JSS 1 Student of Elkenemy College...
News

How 11-year-old student of Elkanemi Islamic school had his life almost snuffed out by senior colleague in Maiduguri

By Hamza SULAIMAN JUBRIL Sadi Mato (Ramadan), an 11-year-old Pre-Junior Student of Elkenemy College of...
Advertisement

Most Read

AMCON takes over assets of Ibadan DisCo’s core investor

How Sanwo-Olu purchased trains abandoned by US state

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Fresh controversy over electoral bill as Senate adopts consensus option

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

NPF, INTERPOL bust cybercrime syndicate targeting over 50,000 victims

IELTS: UK money-spinning venture rips off Nigerian visa applicants

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDon’t send me back to school, they will kill me, an 11 year-old JSS 1 Student of Elkanemi College writes parents

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.