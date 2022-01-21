I have been blocked from seeing Buhari, says Ortom

— 1 min read

BENUE State Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he has been blocked from seeing President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with Arise TV, the governor said he had made several efforts to see the president without success.

“I have been blocked from seeing the President Buhari, my own president,” he said.

He complained about the poor security situation in his state and blamed it wholly on the Federal Government’s failure.

He also criticised the continuous stay of his citizens at the Internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

“What I need for my people in the IDP is for them to go back to their homes and Farms.

“The responsibility rests on the government to secure our lands. We do not give orders to the security agencies, that is one of the challenges we are facing as governors.”

- Advertisement -

He claimed that Buhari’s administration was a failure and had not done anything to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

“Security matters are not issues that should be politicised. If Mr President wants this to end it, bring it to the table.”

Governor Ortom has been a strong critic of the Buhari administration, blaming the president for the security troubles in Benue State, which has been on the high.

In August 2021, Ortom demanded an apology from the presidency for accusing him of stirring ethnic tensions and calling for genocide in the country, saying no amount of blackmail and media attack would discourage him from speaking against the injustice and pain the present government had caused Nigerians.