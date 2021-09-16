Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, wife of Lagos commissioner, emerges LASU VC

— 1min read

Her appointment was announced in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotoso on Thursday.

“Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola-Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University,” he said.

“Professor Olatunji-Bello was appointed following a recommendation by the Joint Committee of Council and Senate of LASU in accordance with the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.”

She is the wife of the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tunji Bello.

Until her appointment, she was the acting vice chancellor of the institution.

She assumed duty as the first professor of physiology in LASU College of Medicine on October 2, 2007, after rising through the ranks of assistant lecturer between 1988 to 1991. She rose to associate professor in 2005 at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In 2012, she attended Course 34 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, the highest policy advisory body of the Federal Government, as a nominee of the National Universities Commission.

Olatunji-Bello is a member of the National Institute and holds a Fellowship Award of the Physiological Society of Nigeria.

She was also appointed a Fellow of the Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation in the year 2019.