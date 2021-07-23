We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

ROPO, wife of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has regained her freedom after spending three nights in custody with her husband.

She regained her freedom after the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou, the Republic of Benin, heard the extradition involving her and her husband on Thursday.

The court, however, ordered that Igboho be returned to custody as it adjourned till Friday to continue hearing on his extradition to Nigeria.

Although it was learnt that his bail application would be heard today, his lawyer was quoted to have said it was not the best time to speak on the case after the court proceedings on Thursday.

Igboho, who had been declared wanted by the State Security Service (SSS), was arrested in Cotonou by Benin Republic’s security forces while trying to flee to Germany on Monday.

Socio-political leaders from the South-West region, who shared his secessionist ideas, have vowed to resist and stop his extradition to Nigeria.

His supporters protested to demand his unconditional release by his supporters in Ibadan on Wednesday.