Sunday Igboho regains freedom in Benin, 2 years after

YORUBA nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has regained freedom from the Beninese authorities.

The agitator said on Sunday that he was legally free to return to Nigeria and travel to any country from Cotonou, the capital of the Benin Republic.

He was released after a two-year trial by the Beninese government.

According to the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Banji Akintoye, Igboho left Benin for Germany to reunite with his family Sunday evening.

The background

Adeyemo ran into trouble in March 2021 when he declared the Yoruba nation’s sovereignty.

His declaration sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

He alleged that much of Nigeria’s wealth was in the hands of Northerners, stressing that Yorubas were being killed and their land taken over by herders.

He also launched a campaign to drive killer herders and kidnappers out of the South-West states.

“We want all Fulani on Yoruba land to leave. I will monitor compliance with the eviction notice.

“I don’t issue an order without ensuring compliance. As from Monday, we don’t want to hear of any kidnapping in Yorubaland again. I will show them the stuff Yoruba people are made of,” he said in an interview anchored by his spokesperson, Oluyomi Koiki.

SSS raided Igboho’s house

However, he left Nigeria in July 2021 after operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) broke into his home in Ibadan at night.

At least one person died from the attack, and some of his possessions were damaged.

However, Akintoye disclosed in a statement sent to reporters by his Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, that several people were killed in the incident.

Akintoye blamed the incident on former President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the raid, the SSS said it found seven AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, 5,000 rounds of ammunition, charms and other weapons in Igboho’s home.

Briefing journalists, the spokesman of SSS Peter Afunanya disclosed that the raid was based on intelligence gathering.

He added that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the South-West region.

Igboho’s arrest in the Benin Republic

The self-acclaimed agitator later attempted to flee Nigeria to Germany but was stopped at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The International Criminal Police Organisation detained him on Monday, July 19, 2021.

His supporters immediately took to the streets to protest his arrest and detention.

The protesters were seen gathered at the activist’s residence located in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, with various placards.

Graphic footage of the placards shared on Facebook and seen by The ICIR read, “Igboho is not a criminal”; “I stand with Igboho,” and so on.

Igboho freed in Benin, IPOB’s leader, Kanu in Nigeria’s detention

Apart from Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking Nigeria’s South-East secession, has been in detention.

Kanu, currently in SSS custody, has led to frequent sit-at-home in the region.

Kanu has been in detention since he was arrested by Nigerian security forces in June 2021.

He was first arrested and detained in Kenya before being deported to Nigeria, where he is facing charges of treason and terrorism.

Through the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, the Nigerian government claimed Kanu was deported two days before he was brought to an Abuja court on Tuesday, June 29.

He faces an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms.

With at least two people dying daily from insecurity fueled by Kanu’s detention and many businesses crippled, IPOB said it was ready to negotiate with the Federal Government on a peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria.

The secessionists sought a referendum – which they called a referendum – to be supervised by the United Nations.

In a statement on Saturday, October 7, by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group claimed that IPOB had lost over 5,000 members and properties worth over $1 billion “due to the extreme use of force by the Nigerian security forces.”