Court rules in Igboho’s favour, orders SSS to pay N20bn as damages

The money, according to the Presiding Judge of the Court Ladiran Akintola, represented exemplary damages for an unlawful invasion of the activist’s house.

Ladiran, who ruled in the suit filed by Igboho against the agency in which he demanded N500 billion, declared the raid illegal.

In July, the SSS invaded Igboho’s house in the Soka area of Ibadan in a night raid, killing two persons and arresting 12.

The agency accused Igboho, who was planning a Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos before the raid, of stockpiling arms, with which he intended to cause terror in the South-West region.

While Igboho is being remanded in prison in the Republic of Benin pending the determination of his extradition by a Benesse court, 10 of his aides arrested by the SSS have regained their freedom through an Abuja Federal High Court.

Despite satisfying their bail conditions, two of his aides are still being held by the SSS on trumped-up charges of terrorism.

The case was instituted at the Federal High Court by SSS counsels S.M Bello and M. I Bennett, on September 1st.

The two aides Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Habibat Babatunde were accused of committing acts of terrorism, including unlawfully possessing prohibited firearms and over 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

Babatunde was specifically accused of using her Facebook account as a platform to promote and incite terrorist activities.

The court has not fixed any date for a hearing.