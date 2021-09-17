27.5 C
Abuja

Court rules in Igboho’s favour, orders SSS to pay N20bn as damages

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho

Related

1min read

AN Oyo State High Court has ordered the State Security Service (SSS) to pay Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, the sum of N20 billion as damages.

The money, according to the Presiding Judge of the Court Ladiran Akintola, represented exemplary damages for an unlawful invasion of the activist’s house.

Ladiran, who ruled in the suit filed by Igboho against the agency in which he demanded N500 billion, declared the raid illegal.

In July, the SSS invaded Igboho’s house in the Soka area of Ibadan in a night raid, killing two persons and arresting 12.

The agency accused Igboho, who was planning a Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos before the raid, of stockpiling arms, with which he intended to cause terror in the South-West region.

While Igboho is being remanded in prison in the Republic of Benin pending the determination of his extradition by a Benesse court, 10 of his aides arrested by the SSS have regained their freedom through an Abuja Federal High Court.

Despite satisfying their bail conditions, two of his aides are still being held by the SSS on trumped-up charges of terrorism.

- Advertisement -

The case was instituted at the Federal High Court by SSS counsels S.M Bello and M. I Bennett, on September 1st.

The two aides Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Habibat Babatunde were accused of committing acts of terrorism, including unlawfully possessing prohibited firearms and over 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

Babatunde was specifically accused of using her Facebook account as a platform to promote and incite terrorist activities.

The court has not fixed any date for a hearing.

 

 

 

Reporter at | Website
- Advertisement -

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Court rules in Igboho’s favour, orders SSS to pay N20bn as damages

AN Oyo State High Court has ordered the State Security Service (SSS) to pay...
News

Fani-Kayode lied, did not play any role in my defection to APC -Umahi

EBONYI State Governor David Umahi has faulted claims by former minister of aviation that...
Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Sleaze mars disbursement of COVID-19 survival fund for drivers in Kano

By Mohammed Dahiru LAWAL “We are in bondage! We pay tax to government officials and...
News

Why CAN suspended Gombe Chairman

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended its Gombe State Chairman John Adedigba...
News

Fani-Kayode: APC has changed, it is not the one I spoke against yesterday

FORMER Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has defended his recent defection to the All...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFani-Kayode lied, did not play any role in my defection to APC -Umahi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.