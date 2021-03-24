JAMB announces date for 2021 UTME registration, says NIN is compulsory

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday, announced April 8 as the commencement date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

The examination body, which made this known in a statement by its head of public affairs and protocol unit Fabian Benjamin, also stated that the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was mandatory for would-be candidates.

It noted that the forms would be on sale across 700 centres nationwide between April 8 and May 15, while the examination was scheduled to hold between June 5 and June 19, 2021.

It added that both the UTME and the direct entry forms would be on sale at the same time.

“For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN). It is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise,” part of the statement read.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents.

“Optional Mock will be held on Friday, 30th April, 2021 for those who indicate interest and registered before 24th of April, 2021.”

Meanwhile, JAMB has also retained the cost of registration at N3,500 and an additional N500 for the mandatory purchase of reading texts for the candidates.

It urged candidates to check its websites for other registration processes and requirements.