Lagos #EndSARS report is tales by moonlight – Lai Mohammed

— 1 min read

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has dismissed the report of the Lagos State #EndSARS Judicial Panel, describing it as tales by moonlight.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday Mohammed insisted there was no massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

The minister also described the leaked report of the Lagos State panel as fake.

Mohammed said, “It is simply incredible that a judicial panel set up to investigate an incident has submitted a report laden with allegations, the same allegations it was set up to investigate in the first instance.

“Instead of sitting for all of one year, the panel could have just compiled social media ‘tales by the moonlight’ on the incident and submitted, saving taxpayers’ funds and everyone’s time.

“That report is nothing but the triumph of fake news and the intimidation of a silent majority by a vociferous lynch mob.”

The nine-member panel had in its leaked report stated that at least nine persons were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate when soldiers and policemen stormed the scene to disperse #EndSARS protests.