Local govt chairman says Boko Haram has taken over 8 wards in Niger State

This was revealed to newsmen by Shiroro Local Government Chairman Suleiman Chukuba on Saturday.

Chukuba said more than 500 communities in the local government area were now under the siege of the insurgents.

According to him, some of the affected areas were: Manta, Gurmana, Bassa-Kokki, Allawa, Kurebe, Kushaka, Kwati, Chukuba and Galadima Kogo wards.

He said the insurgents had incorporated the people of those communities by telling them they had arms and money to give so they could assist them in fighting the government.

“I have the proof, being that I am the executive chairman, the chief security officer of the local government. When they go to the various communities, what they tell them is that ‘We don’t want primary, secondary schools. We only want Islamiyya schools,” he said.

He called for more deployment of troops to help quell activities of the insurgents in areas occupied by terrorists in the council area.

Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello had raised a similar concern in August.

The governor said not only had the insurgents hoisted their flags in captured villages, including Kaure village in the Shiroro Local Government of the state, they had also forcefully allocated displaced women to themselves as wives.

“I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements here in Niger State. Here in Kaure in Shiroro Local government area, I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags there. The villagers’ wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members. I just heard that they have placed their flags at Kaure meaning they have taken over the territory,” he said.

“This is what I have been engaging the Federal government on but unfortunately, it has now got to this level. If care is not taken, even Abuja will not be safe. We have been saying this for long, but all our efforts have been in vain. But with the latest development, I hope the time has come for a more coordinated military activity to take place.”