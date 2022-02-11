Mongabay seeks story pitches on socio-environmental issues

28.5 C
Blessing Otoibhi
NEWS agency Mongabay is seeking story proposals on socio-environmental issues in Brazil to be developed with their team of English and Portuguese editors.

The Mongabay story pitches aim to bring greater awareness of socio-environmental issues.

Proposals must address topics including conservation activities with an emphasis on the Amazon and Cerrado biomes, deforestation and forest degradation, agribusiness, indigenous peoples, quilombos, traditional rural communities, and the Brazilian landless movement, wildlife, biodiversity, and more.

Environmental journalists can submit their pitches either in Portuguese or English.

The conservation says each story will be between 800 and 2,000 words in length and will include quotes from at least three original interviews.

Authors will be expected to provide five to 10 publishable photos free for Mongabay’s use to accompany their articles, along with captions and photo credits.

Mongabay is accepting pitches for both articles and video-led stories.

Submissions must include a detailed pitch, potential sources, and samples of previous work.

Mongabay will negotiate all fees and contracts on a per-story basis. Completed stories will be paid on a per word or fixed fee basis, with rates depending primarily on the journalist’s experience.

Pitches are accepted on a rolling basis. Application is rolling, interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

