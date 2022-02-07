34.1 C
Tiger Eye Foundation offers Nigeria Investigates program

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
A non-profit organisation, Tiger Eye Foundation, is inviting applicants to its 2022 Nigeria Investigates Program – a training for early to mid-level investigative journalists.

In a statement sent to The ICIR, the foundation said the five-day physical training program is aimed at helping people to hold the government accountable.

The program will take journalists through a rigorous exercise on investigative techniques, high-risk and hostile environment compliance, storytelling and post-production.

One of the short-term goals of this training is shaping the original pitch sent in by each successful applicant. At the end of the training, participants are provided resources to produce one story based on this updated pitch.

Journalists worldwide with an interest in investigative reporting can apply for the training.

The foundation said, “Societies thrive when the powerful are held accountable. When the truth is unmasked and information made accessible to all. And investigative journalism is one of the most effective tools for such accountability, especially in democracies like Nigeria”.

There is an urgent need for more investigative journalists who are ethical, fearless, and skilled at unearthing stories to challenge and correct the status quo, the foundation stressed.

The submission of the application deadline is February 16, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

