More than 13,000 terrorists surrendered to troops in two weeks -DHQ

Director of Defence Media Operations Benard Onyeuko, who revealed this during a press briefing on Wednesday, said the operation spanned between October 1 and 14.

According to him, the surrendered terrorists comprised 3,243 adult males, 3,868 women and 6,232 children.

“Cumulatively, within the period a total of 29 terrorists were neutralised and 13 terrorists, including their informants/collaborators and logistics suppliers, were arrested in the course of the operations,” he said.

“Additionally, a total of 38 assorted weapons and 968 rounds of assorted ammunition as well as 48 rustled livestock among several other items were recovered. So far, a total of 13,243 terrorists and their families comprising 3,243 adult males, 3,868 adult females and 6,234 children, have surrendered to our troops at different locations in the North-East.”

He added that no fewer than 29 terrorists were killed while 13 terrorists and their collaborators were arrested during the period.

During this period, Onyeuko also noted that troops killed at least 40 bandits and arrested bandits’ collaborators on the country’s wanted list of security operatives.

Also, items recovered have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary action.

He stated that in the period in focus, using a force package of Nigerian Air Force platforms, multiple airstrikes were executed on bandits’ enclaves in successive passes in different locations.

Onyeuko said troops also discovered and deactivated a total of 51 illegal refining sites.

The military spokesman said the sites cumulatively had 76 ovens, 52 cooking pots/boilers, 22 cooling systems, 102 reservoirs, 16 large dugout pits and 513 storage tanks, and drums and sacks laden with illegally refined oil products.