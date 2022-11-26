32.8 C
Abuja
32.8 C
Abuja

Naira redesign: 85% of currency in circulation outside banking system – Emefiele

Business and EconomyBanking and Finance
Bankole Abe
CBN Governor ,Godwin Emefiele
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has revealed that 85 per cent of the currency in circulation in Nigeria was outside the banking system. 

Emefiele spoke on Friday, November 25, at the 57th Annual Bankers Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos.

He assured that the redesigning of the naira will curb hoarding of banknotes.

Emefiele said, “Analysis of the key challenges primarily indicated a significant hoarding of banknotes, as over 85 per cent of the currency in circulation were held outside the banking system.

“This is even as currency in circulation more than doubled from N1.46 trillion in December 2015 to N3.23 trillion in September 2022, a worrisome trend that must be curbed.”

According to him, the redesigned notes will also help rein in inflation.

He, therefore, said the policy would quicken the attainment of a cashless economy as it was complemented by increased minting of the eNaira.

- Advertisement -

Emefiele also said the steady increase in headline inflation in September was in tandem with global trends.

He said upside pressure on consumer inflation re-emerged during the year as global conditions complicated existing local imbalances to undermine price stability.

“Food remains the significant component of the domestic consumer price basket. The annualised uptick in headline inflation mirrors the 6.21 percentage points upsurge in food inflation to 23.34 per cent in September.

“During this period, core inflation also resumed an upward movement from 13.87 per cent in January to 17.60 per cent.

“In addition to harsh global spillovers, exchange rate adjustments and imported inflation, inflation was also driven by local factors such as farmer-herder clashes in parts of the food belt region,” he said.

Emefiele said during the early part of 2020, the world economy experienced the most significant downturn since the Great Depression following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the war and the sanctions placed on Russia by the US and its allies led to a spike in crude oil prices.

- Advertisement -

He added that there were growing restrictions on food exports because of the food, energy, and cost-of-living crises in many countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new currency notes on Wednesday before the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the state house, Abuja.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

UNICEF mourns death of 100 children in Indonesia earthquake

THE United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said it is mourning the loss of 100...
News

PDP attacks CJN for endorsing Makinde’s membership of G5 governors

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice...
Judiciary

PRP presidential ticket: Court fines Kola Abiola

THE presidential candidate of the People's Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has been fined...
Elections

2023: INEC directs parties to give account of election expenses, name donors

AHEAD of the the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has...
Crime

Alleged N785m fraud: Court orders arrest of Imo Deputy Speaker

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has granted an order to the Economic and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: INEC directs parties to give account of election expenses, name donors
Next articlePRP presidential ticket: Court fines Kola Abiola

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.