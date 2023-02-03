Naira Redesign: A good policy being implemented in a wrong way – Accord Party presidential candidate

THE presidential candidate of Accord Party (AP), Christopher Imumolen, sees the redesign of the naira as a good policy that is being wrongly implemented.

Speaking on Arise TV on Friday, February 3, Imumolen described the policy as a viable way to address electoral malpractices and vote buying.

But he feared that the implementation of the policy would have adverse economic implications.

“Naira redesign is good but it will have a wrong impact on the economy, especially at this time,” he said.

The presidential candidate expressed his displeasure with the challenges Nigerians are experiencing to access the redesigned notes.

He said, “Look at what is happening in the city, let alone in rural communities where the level of digital transactions has gotten nowhere. I receive calls from villages telling us of their daily plights and stress.

“I believe that the policy is an APC policy to checkmate APC by themselves. That is why we hear uproar up and down. I now have more confidence that vote buying and other tools they use to manipulate election will be reduced.”

Imumolen stated the need to adopt Artificial Intelligence to address the insecurity challenges in the country.

“We must begin to run Nigeria’s security with Artificial Intelligence. We have so much human intelligence but the world has gone digital. Government must address the commission of crimes. Also, our security men must be trained and retrained and given all that it takes to fight insecurity.”

He identified illegal border entry as one of the factors causing the insecurity menace in the country.

He said, “I have made my research and visited a lot of borders in Katsina and other places. I have noticed that we have over 1,400 illegal routes in Nigeria. This puts our national sovereignty and safety in question.”