NASW offers 2022 Diversity Summer Fellowship

THE National Association of Science Writers (NASW) is inviting applications for its 2022 NASW Diversity Summer Fellowship.

Three applicants from under-represented groups, including racial and ethnic minorities, members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community and those with disabilities will each receive a US$5,000 fellowship to supplement any stipends they receive from their summer employers.

Early-career science journalists pursuing summer internships with US-based media outlets can apply for a fellowship.

An internship offer isn’t required at the time applications are submitted, but fellowship recipients will be asked to provide confirmation of an offer and its acceptance before funds are awarded.

Fellows will also receive a one-year complimentary membership to NASW.

The deadline for submission of application is April 1, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.