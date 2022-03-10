37.3 C
Abuja

NASW offers 2022 Diversity Summer Fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
National Association of Science Writers Conflicts of Interest: Guidance for Science Writers | ScienceWriters (www.NASW.org)
National Association of Science Writers Conflicts of Interest: Guidance for Science Writers | ScienceWriters (www.NASW.org)
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE National Association of Science Writers (NASW) is inviting applications for its 2022 NASW Diversity Summer Fellowship.

Three applicants from under-represented groups, including racial and ethnic minorities, members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community and those with disabilities will each receive a US$5,000 fellowship to supplement any stipends they receive from their summer employers.

Early-career science journalists pursuing summer internships with US-based media outlets can apply for a fellowship.

An internship offer isn’t required at the time applications are submitted, but fellowship recipients will be asked to provide confirmation of an offer and its acceptance before funds are awarded.

Fellows will also receive a one-year complimentary membership to NASW.

The deadline for submission of application is April 1, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

NASW offers 2022 Diversity Summer Fellowship

THE National Association of Science Writers (NASW) is inviting applications for its 2022 NASW Diversity...
News

El-Rufai opens up on APC crisis

KADUNA State governor Nasir El-Rufai has blamed the crisis in the All Progressives Congress...
News

2023: RCCG creates new directorate for politics

THE Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has created a new directorate for politics. In...
Infographics and Data Reports

More than half of road accident deaths in 2021 occurred in FCT, Kaduna, Niger

Fifty-one per cent of road accident deaths across Nigeria in 2021 was recorded in...
MSMEs

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

THE Point of sale transaction (POS), also known as agent banking, has proven to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Tinubu is way sicker than Buhari – Farooq Kperogi

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Ebonyi governor Umahi to appeal as court orders his removal over defection to APC

Company formed by 38 Australian universities rakes in millions from IELTS as Nigerians groan

Third Edition: Entries open for The ICIR Open Contract Reporting Project

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEl-Rufai opens up on APC crisis

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.