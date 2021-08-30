Nearly 15,000 Nigerians die in five years despite 65% increase in security budget

Data from the Budget of the Federation reveal that over the space of five years, money allocated for fighting insecurity has increased from N1.13 trillion in 2017 to N1.87 trillion in 2021.

Despite the increased financing of security outfits, 14,359 lives have been lost.

In 2021, a total of 3,241 lives were lost to insecurity between January and August. data from the Nigeria Security Tracker show.

This is a 69 per cent increase from 1,913 lives that were lost in 2017.

The activities of the terrorist group, Boko Haram and bandits, have resulted in loss of lives and properties.

About N7.31 trillion has been so far spent on security in the last five years, The ICIR found.

In 2017, N1.13 trillion was allocated but 1,931 lives were lost. In 2018, N1.28 trillion was allocated, yet 2, 915 people died due to insecurity.

In 2019, N1.33 trillion was allocated but 3,037 lives were lost. In 2020, N1.70 trillion was allocated, yet 3,235 people died.

In 2021, N1.87 trillion was allocated but 3,241 lives were lost.

Despite the amount already spent, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence on Armed Forces Support Trust Fund Establishment Bill 2021 Babajimi Benson said “Nigeria ranks very low on global defence spending.”

The Armed Forces Support Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2021, seeks to provide the Armed Forces of Nigeria with more funds for modern weapons and enable them to receive required training.

On August 24, The ICIR reported a terrorist attack that was carried out at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Afaka, Kaduna State, which saw two officers lose their lives.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the attack was regrettable.

As more lives are being claimed, the fight against insecurity in Nigeria continues to demand more money.

Arinze NWAFOR