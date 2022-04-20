NECO reschedules date for common entrance examination

— 1 min read

THE National Examination Council (NECO) has rescheduled the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), which is required for admission into federal unity colleges in Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement signed by NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division Azeez Sani.

Sani said the date had been moved from Saturday, April 23, 2022, to Saturday, May 7, 2022.

“The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from 23rd April 2022 to 7th May 2022.

“The examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination,” the statement said.

Registration of candidates will continue till May 7, the new date of the examinations, according to the statement.

Parents and guardians were urged to take note of the new development.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Timetable from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.”