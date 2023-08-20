Niger Coup: Military government demands three-year transition period

THE MILITARY government in Niger Republic has demanded a three-year transition period after which it will give up power in the country.

Niger’s new ruler Abdourahamane Tchiani disclosed this on Saturday, August 19, reiterating that attempts to disrupt his government would result in war.

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power. Transition period will not exceed three years; meanwhile, political parties are urged to submit their vision for the transition within 30 days. There’s availability for any dialogue, provided that it takes into account the aspirations of the people of Niger.

“However, any intervention will open a Pandora’s Box and will not be a walk in the park,” he said.

Delegates of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held meetings with the junta leader on Saturday as part of efforts to diplomatically resolve the military takeover of power in Niger.

The delegates also met with the deposed president of the country Mohamed Bazoum, on Saturday.

Earlier, Delegates sent by ECOWAS to dialogue with the new Nigerien government were denied entry into the country on the basis of safety.

However, former Nigerian Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar led an ECOWAS delegation to the meeting with Tchiani, which lasted about an hour and a half.

Coup plotters ousted Bazoum’s administration on Wednesday, July 26, after which Tchiani was declared the country’s new ruler.

Reacting to the coup, ECOWAS imposed several sanctions on the country, including the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between the Niger Republic and member states, freezing its assets in the Community’s central and commercial banks, and a travel ban on military officials involved.

ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum on July 30, ordering the coup plotters to reinstate the deposed president or be faced with a possible military intervention, but the Niger junta has maintained its stance and warned against the use of force.

In support of Tchiani’s threat to meet ECOWAS military intervention with war, Mali and Burkina Faso deployed super Tucano fighter jets to Niger on Friday, August 18.