Niger Coup: Military government demands three-year transition period

Reading time: 1 mins
World News
ECOWAS flags
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

THE MILITARY government in Niger Republic has demanded a three-year transition period after which it will give up power in the country.

Niger’s new ruler Abdourahamane Tchiani disclosed this on Saturday, August 19, reiterating that attempts to disrupt his government would result in war.

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power. Transition period will not exceed three years; meanwhile, political parties are urged to submit their vision for the transition within 30 days. There’s availability for any dialogue, provided that it takes into account the aspirations of the people of Niger.

“However, any intervention will open a Pandora’s Box and will not be a walk in the park,” he said.

Delegates of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held meetings with the junta leader on Saturday as part of efforts to diplomatically resolve the military takeover of power in Niger.

The delegates also met with the deposed president of the country Mohamed Bazoum, on Saturday.

Earlier, Delegates sent by ECOWAS to dialogue with the new Nigerien government were denied entry into the country on the basis of safety.

However, former Nigerian Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar led an ECOWAS delegation to the meeting with Tchiani, which lasted about an hour and a half.

Coup plotters ousted Bazoum’s administration on Wednesday, July 26, after which Tchiani was declared the country’s new ruler.

Reacting to the coup, ECOWAS imposed several sanctions on the country, including the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between the Niger Republic and member states, freezing its assets in the Community’s central and commercial banks, and a travel ban on military officials involved.

ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum on July 30, ordering the coup plotters to reinstate the deposed president or be faced with a possible military intervention, but the Niger junta has maintained its stance and warned against the use of force.

In support of Tchiani’s threat to meet ECOWAS military intervention with war, Mali and Burkina Faso deployed super Tucano fighter jets to Niger on Friday, August 18.

Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.