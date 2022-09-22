Nigeria’s air traffic grows by 6.5m passengers in 2021

THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that its airport passenger traffic grew by 6.5 million in 2021.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu noted that the traffic grew from 9.3m in 2020 to 15.8m 2021, stressing that it’s traffic figures had improved significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this at the Airports And Airlines Business Summit & Expo (AABSE) 2022, which held September 22 in Lagos.

He said, “Our passenger traffic grew from 9.3m in 2020 to 15.8m in 2021. That’s an increase of 69 per cent within the 12-month period. Aircraft movement also increased by over 46 per cent from 2020 to 2021, which means just as soon as COVID-19 subsided, all our figures started picking up.

“Cargo movement was about 191,000 tonnes but increased to 391,000 tonnes in 2021. Almost double within a year. We are working with all stakeholders in the cargo service chain to bridge the gap in our import and export of cargo items. We recently urged stakeholders to constitute a technical committee to see to this.”

Giving further details on the 2022 figures, Yadudu said this year was even higher than the previous year and promised to release official figures soon.

He said, “This year (2022) is even much higher, 2020 it was down. But in 2021, we had a 70 per cent increase. In 2022, we will give you the data in the next two months. Our recovery is very rapid- both in terms of passenger movement and cargo.”

The FAAN boss noted that lots of expansion have continued to go on in the airport terminals. He said that the authority was expanding the Hajj and Cargo terminal. He added that the international terminal of the airport would also undergo massive reconstruction, even though he noted that funds would be needed for that endeavour.

Going further, he stated that the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in Lagos would be expanded and taxiway Bravo is scheduled to be reopened soon, as well as the airfield lightening project scheduled for completion.

The FAAN boss vowed to ensure human capital development while training more and more staff.

He also added that FAAN is in agreement with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) that once an airport operates sunrise to sunset, it must remain sunrise to sunset.

“We have to plan our operations the way they have standard,” he explained.