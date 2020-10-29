Nigeria’s economy too fragile for fresh lockdown, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s economy is too fragile to bear another round of fresh COVID-19 lockdown.

The President disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Buhari said, compliance with COVID-19 protocols by all Nigerians is crucial to avert a second wave of the pandemic in the country.

“Looking at the trends in other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,” he tweeted.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to obey all protocols recommended by health authorities to curtail the spread of the lethal coronavirus.

It will be recalled that Buhari had in March imposed a total lockdown on parts of the country including Lagos, Abuja and Ogun which lasted for over five weeks.

Nigeria, on Wednesday, recorded 147 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,371.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Wednesday’s figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 62,371, from 62,111 reported on Tuesday evening.

To date, 62,371 cases have been confirmed, 58,095 cases have been discharged and 1,139 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.