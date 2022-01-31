Nominations open for 2022 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Awards

— 1 min read

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) seeks nominations for the 2022 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award.

The award reflects the mission of ICFJ’s Knight Fellowships, which creates and spreads news innovation to better engage communities and improve lives. The programme is supported by John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Nominees can be reporters, editors, technologists, media managers, or citizen journalists who are from and work in Africa, Asia, Central/Eastern Europe, Latin America/Caribbean, or the Middle East.

Journalists whose reporting or innovations are making an impact on the lives of people in their countries or regions can be nominated for an award.

The winners will be honored on November 10, 2022, at ICFJ’s 2022 Tribute to Journalists.

Candidates who meet the awards criteria may nominate themselves.

ICFJ says,” At a time when attacks on journalists are rampant, the ICFJ Knight Award brings global visibility to the winners, whose courageous reporting often puts them at risk.”

The submission of the entry deadline is February 20, 2022. Interested applicants can fill here.