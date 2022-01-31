33.8 C
Abuja

Nominations open for 2022 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Awards

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
ICFJ
ICFJ
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) seeks nominations for the 2022 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award.

The award reflects the mission of ICFJ’s Knight Fellowships, which creates and spreads news innovation to better engage communities and improve lives. The programme is supported by John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Nominees can be reporters, editors, technologists, media managers, or citizen journalists who are from and work in Africa, Asia, Central/Eastern Europe, Latin America/Caribbean, or the Middle East.

Journalists whose reporting or innovations are making an impact on the lives of people in their countries or regions can be nominated for an award.

READ ALSO:

BBC hosts journalism contest

DW Akademie offers master’s degree scholarships for International Media Studies

- Advertisement -

CAPPA offers fellowship for investigative reporting on trans-fat

 

The winners will be honored on November 10, 2022, at ICFJ’s 2022 Tribute to Journalists. 

Candidates who meet the awards criteria may nominate themselves.

ICFJ says,” At a time when attacks on journalists are rampant, the ICFJ Knight Award brings global visibility to the winners, whose courageous reporting often puts them at risk.”

The submission of the entry deadline is February 20, 2022. Interested applicants can fill here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Media Opportunities

Nominations open for 2022 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Awards

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) seeks nominations for the 2022 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award. The...
Diaspora News

Diplomat staff fleecing Nigeria through rents – Shehu Sani

A former Deputy Chairman of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Shehu Sani...
News

Soludo says Nigeria needs disruptive thinkers

... SPPG holds first convocation in Abuja THE School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG),...
ICT/Telecoms

MTN mobile subscribers decline by 8m in 2021

MOBILE subscribers of MTN Nigeria declined by 10.6 per cent to 68.5 million in...
News

Fight against corruption: ICPC, CODA sign agreement on asset recovery

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has entered an agreement...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Tunde Bakare unveils Project 16, hints on becoming president after Buhari

Behold Nigerian presidential hopefuls with hanging corruption petitions, cases

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Soludo says Nigeria needs disruptive thinkers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDiplomat staff fleecing Nigeria through rents – Shehu Sani

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.