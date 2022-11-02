34.1 C
Abuja

Online News Association organises women’s leadership accelerator

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Women’s Leadership Accelerator
Women’s Leadership Accelerator
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Online News Association (ONA) is accepting candidates for the Women’s Leadership Accelerator.

The yearlong intensive program aims to supercharge the leadership and management skills of women. It starts with a week of mentoring, discussion, and learning in March 2023.

The selected journalists will also receive support and coaching from ONA. This program will be online and in-person.

ONA will select 26 candidates from different backgrounds. English fluency is required.

The organiser says participants will work closely with mentors on challenges unique to their careers and also receive support and coaching from ONA throughout the year.

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 10, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Parties

2023: PDP asks court to sack APC NWC, disqualify Tinubu, others

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked an Abuja Federal High Court to sack...
News

Reps accuse Foreign Affairs minister of extra-budgetary expenditures

THE House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has accused the Minister of Foreign...
Business and Economy

Ibom, Azman Air resume flight operations after strike

IBOM Air and Azman Air have resumed flight operations at the Murtala Mohammed Airport...
News

Twitter will charge $8 monthly for account verification – Musk

Elon Musk has said Twitter Blue will charge $8 monthly for verification. This is coming...
Business and Economy

FG owes highway contractors N11.2trn – Fashola

THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said the Federal Government is...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: PDP asks court to sack APC NWC, disqualify Tinubu, others

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.