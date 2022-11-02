Online News Association organises women’s leadership accelerator

THE Online News Association (ONA) is accepting candidates for the Women’s Leadership Accelerator.

The yearlong intensive program aims to supercharge the leadership and management skills of women. It starts with a week of mentoring, discussion, and learning in March 2023.

The selected journalists will also receive support and coaching from ONA. This program will be online and in-person.

ONA will select 26 candidates from different backgrounds. English fluency is required.

The organiser says participants will work closely with mentors on challenges unique to their careers and also receive support and coaching from ONA throughout the year.

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 10, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.