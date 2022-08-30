Online workshops cover local cross-border investigative reporting

TRANSITIONS, in partnership with Journalismfund.eu’s European Local Cross-border Investigative Journalism Program is offering the live online workshop series ‘Local Cross-Border Investigative Reporting Training’.

The workshops will cover topics on cross-border investigations, methods and tools for data journalism with local examples, how to investigate people in a local context using social media tools, and the best journalistic responses to disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Journalists can register for an online workshop series.

The first four workshops will be held every Wednesday in September. The first session begins on September 7, 2022.

Registration is ongoing and interested participants can apply here.