Online workshops cover local cross-border investigative reporting

Blessing Otoibhi
TRANSITIONS, in partnership with Journalismfund.eu’s European Local Cross-border Investigative Journalism Program is offering the live online workshop series ‘Local Cross-Border Investigative Reporting Training’.

The workshops will cover topics on cross-border investigations, methods and tools for data journalism with local examples, how to investigate people in a local context using social media tools, and the best journalistic responses to disinformation and conspiracy theories. 

Journalists can register for an online workshop series. 

The first four workshops will be held every Wednesday in September. The first session begins on September 7, 2022. 

Registration is ongoing and interested participants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

