Oshiomhole to PDP — Don’t ‘celebrate too early, we are going to court’

ADAMS Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday has rejected the ruling of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa’s election, advising the People’s Democratic Party to avoid celebrating too soon.

The party chairman said this during a press conference in Abuja where he expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have declared Diri Duoye governor of Bayelsa state.

Duoye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was inaugurated, governor of Bayelsa on Friday following the annulment of APC, Lyon and his deputy Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo over false information presented to INEC before the November 16 election.

Oshiomhole during the conference vowed that the party would utilize all legal means to ensure that the will of the people of Bayelsa state is upheld.

Oshiomhole said, “We are going to court, while he urged the PDP not to “celebrate too early”.

“The PDP has just crossed one river, there are several other rivers to cross,” The Punch report.

The ruling of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa gubernatorial election has continued to elicit reactions and actions— more likened as violent actions, especially in the state following Douye’s inauguration on Friday.

The Cable had reported how some protesters had burgled the residence of Douye, the new governor of the Bayelsa, vandalising some cars.

There were also reported cases of angry protesters who barricaded the roads in the state capital, destroying properties especially at the PDP secretariat in Yenagoa.