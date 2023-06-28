Osun: Adeleke, ex-Senate spokesman clash at Eid praying ground

OSUN State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has blamed a former spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, Ajibola Bashiru, of masterminding an alleged plot to assassinate him on Wednesday, June 28.

The alleged assassination attempt occurred at the Muslim praying ground in Osogbo, the state capital, where the governor had gone to commemorate this year’s Eid celebration with muslims.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, also blamed leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for the alleged assassination attempt.

The statement shared with The ICIR said Bashiru occupied the space reserved for the governor at the prayer ground and refused to vacate it after he was persuaded to do so.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members at the praying ground, who demanded respect for the governor, were assaulted.

“The government particularly notes with shock and surprise the role played by former Senator Ajibola Bashiru who took over the space reserved for the Governor at the prayer ground. All efforts to get the former Senator to vacate the space proved abortive,” the statement said.

“PDP members who agitated for respect for the office of the governor were beaten up. It was a scene of chaos by the time the governor arrived for the prayer.

“The government was even more shocked that thugs armed to the teeth were spotted all over the praying ground with security information that they were imported to eliminate the governor and key government functionaries.”

The statement added that the governor was surrounded by armed thugs upon his arrival at the venue, prompting security personnel to escort him into his vehicle for safety.

According to the statement, Adeleke made a second attempt to enter the praying field, but he was encircled by armed thugs, forcing him to finally leave the praying ground.

Following the incident, reports emerged that the governor escaped an assassination attempt.

Reacting to the development in the statement, Adeleke called for calm and expressed gratitude to God for protecting him and his team.

He directed security agencies to arrest those responsible, regardless of their positions, and ensure that they face the full consequences of the law.

“My good people of Osun, I appeal for calm and urge us to continue to celebrate the Sallah festival in peace. I am safe by the special grace of God

“I have directed security agencies to arrest those behind the incident and get them to face the wrath of the law. The Commissioner of Police has been directed to arrest those involved no matter how highly placed.”

Spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola hung up when she was contacted by The ICIR for inquiries. She also did not respond to messages sent to her through SMS and WhatsApp. The messages were delivered.

Also, the former Senate spokesperson Bashiru could not be reached for commencements as his phone number indicated that it was unreasonable.