28.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

Osun: Adeleke, ex-Senate spokesman clash at Eid praying ground

Vincent Ufuoma
Vincent Ufuoma
Ademola Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke

Related

OSUN State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has blamed a former spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, Ajibola Bashiru, of masterminding an alleged plot to assassinate him on Wednesday, June 28.

The alleged assassination attempt occurred at the Muslim praying ground in Osogbo, the state capital, where the governor had gone to commemorate this year’s Eid celebration with muslims.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, also blamed leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for the alleged assassination attempt.

The statement shared with The ICIR said Bashiru occupied the space reserved for the governor at the prayer ground and refused to vacate it after he was persuaded to do so.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members at the praying ground, who demanded respect for the governor, were assaulted.

“The government particularly notes with shock and surprise the role played by former Senator Ajibola Bashiru who took over the space reserved for the Governor at the prayer ground. All efforts to get the former Senator to vacate the space proved abortive,” the statement said.

“PDP members who agitated for respect for the office of the governor were beaten up. It was a scene of chaos by the time the governor arrived for the prayer.

“The government was even more shocked that thugs armed to the teeth were spotted all over the praying ground with security information that they were imported to eliminate the governor and key government functionaries.”

The statement added that the governor was surrounded by armed thugs upon his arrival at the venue, prompting security personnel to escort him into his vehicle for safety.

According to the statement, Adeleke made a second attempt to enter the praying field, but he was encircled by armed thugs, forcing him to finally leave the praying ground.

Following the incident, reports emerged that the governor escaped an assassination attempt.

Reacting to the development in the statement, Adeleke called for calm and expressed gratitude to God for protecting him and his team.

He directed security agencies to arrest those responsible, regardless of their positions, and ensure that they face the full consequences of the law.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “My good people of Osun, I appeal for calm and urge us to continue to celebrate the Sallah festival in peace. I am safe by the special grace of God

    “I have directed security agencies to arrest those behind the incident and get them to face the wrath of the law. The Commissioner of Police has been directed to arrest those involved no matter how highly placed.”

    Spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola hung up when she was contacted by The ICIR for inquiries. She also did not respond to messages sent to her through SMS and WhatsApp. The messages were delivered.

    Also, the former Senate spokesperson Bashiru could not be reached for commencements as his phone number indicated that it was unreasonable.

    Vincent Ufuoma
    Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

    You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Politics and Governance

    Lawyer faults Tinubu’s large convoy, says no gov should move with more than 5 cars

    A LAGOS-BASED human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has suggested that no governor in Nigeria...
    Sports

    2024 Olympics: How 30-year-old law on alcohol sale will affect fans

    AS the date draws closer for the commencement of the 2024 Olympics in Paris,...
    Education

    51 Nigerian universities make new African ranking

    FIFTY-ONE Nigerian universities have been ranked among the best in Africa in the Times Higher...
    Conflict and Security

    Experts proffer solutions to insecurity in Nigeria

    SECURITY experts who participated in a Twitter Space organised by The ICIR on Tuesday,...
    Diaspora News

    Tinubu returns to Nigeria after overseas trips

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria Tuesday evening after attending the New Global Financial...

    Most Read

    Aborted strike: 7 key agreements FG sealed with labour

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    A look at bills Buhari signed into law within eight years

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Yahaya Bello: EFCC moves to halt execution of ruling on 14 properties, N400m

    FIRS Seals Peter Obi’s Company Over Tax Debt

    Presidential poll: Tribunal rejects live broadcast of proceedings

    Fuel subsidy is gone, says Tinubu

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Lawyer faults Tinubu’s large convoy, says no gov should move with more than 5 cars

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.