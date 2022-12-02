Osun APC justifies looting of govt properties by Oyetola’s appointees

THE Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the looting of government properties by appointees of the former state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, saying the aides of other former governors also did the same.

The ICIR reported that the governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration had said that the top officials of his predecessor diverted and eloped with various government properties, including official cars assigned to their respective offices.

The governor said that most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were stripped of operational assets like vehicles, computers and even residential fittings.

He directed the officials to return the looted items within 48 hours or they will be made to face the full weight of the law.

However, reacting to the governor’s directive on Thursday, December 1, Osun State APC Director of Operations, Sunday Akere, who confirmed the allegation, said it had become a tradition in the state that governors and their appointees leave offices with their official vehicles.

According to the Guardian newspaper, Akere said it was not wrong for the officials of the immediate past APC-led government to take away their official vehicles since such gifts were approved by the state governor.

He contended that removing building fittings and sundry items from official residences was also right because such items, according to him, were bought with government money but in the personal names of their occupants.