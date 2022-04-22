- Advertisement -
Police arrest suspected IPOB bomb manufacturer in Imo

Conflict and Security
Bankole Abe
2mins read

IMO State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested a 50-year-old-man, Simeon Onigbo, suspected to be a bomb manufacturer for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Command Michael Abattam said the suspect manufactured the explosives used in attacking police stations and government facilities in the state.

Abattam said the police uncovered and raided an IPOB bomb manufacturing camp at Uba Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday.

He said the raid was based on the credible information.

Simeon Onigbo

The statement said, “Sequel to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the Command’s management team under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc on the assumption of office, with a view to checkmate violent crimes and criminality in the state.

“In Line with the Commissioner of Police strategy in stemming crime, the Command’s Tactical Teams, following credible intelligence received on 20/4/2022 at about 1700hours, revealed the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB/Eastern Security Network (ESN), its militia wing, where they are manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices used in attacking police stations and government facilities in the State. 

“The police operatives immediately mobilised to the hideout of the terror group located at Uba Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State and raided the camp.

“In the course of the raid, one Simeon Onigbo ‘male’ age 50 years was arrested.

“On the spot interrogation, the suspect admitted being the manufacturer of most of the Improvised Explosive Devices ( I.E.Ds) used in attacking police stations in the atate and outside the state.”

According to the statement, items discovered during a search at the hideout include already prepared Improvised Explosive Devices, 58 pieces of cannon steel pipe, two chisels, one Monday hammer, one and a half bag of potassium nitrate and 30 pounds weight of sulphur.

Others are 40 pounds weight of dry sand, red sand, 40 pounds weight of gun powder, half bag of charcoal, 40 electronic motorcycle batteries and seven lengths of 40 meters iron rods.

IED

The police confirmed that the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) has taken over the recovered bomb for technical analysis and subsequently for possible detonation.

The statement said investigation is ongoing, adding that the suspect has made a helpful statement which includes mentioning names of members of his gangs within and outside the state. 

The statement stressed that the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ahmed Barde was poised to ensure that terrorism and other violent crimes are brought to their barest minimum in the state. 

The ICIR reported on March 19 that two constables of the Nigerian Police Force were allegedly killed during an attack by some unknown gunmen in Imo State.

The gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area, around 4:00 am.

Also, last week, The ICIR reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State after a staff was shot dead by gunmen.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

