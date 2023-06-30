Police trail customer who absconded with N55m Benz during test drive

OPERATIVES of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command are on the trail of a customer who absconded with a N55 million Mercedes Benz GLB 250 while test driving the vehicle in Abuja.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh disclosed this while speaking with The ICIR on Friday, June 30.

“We are on top of the situation. We are on it,” Adeh said, noting that efforts are being made to apprehend the man.

A car dealer, Mohammed Manga, reportedly handed the car over to a colleague who went on the test drive with the customer, identified as Henry.

“He (the colleague) took the car to his office, and the customer came there. He said the customer introduced himself as Henry from Gwarinpa and that he saw the car on an online marketplace.

“He saw the car and said he liked it; they negotiated N55 million for the car, and he said OK and demanded test driving the car. He drove the car with my friend sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle and they drove out to the filling station opposite the automatic car wash in Garki to buy petrol before the test drive,” Manga said.

However, Henry sped off with the vehicle, which was grey in colour with a milage of 19000, to an unknown destination as soon as Manga’s friend stepped out to withdraw money to purchase the fuel.

“Immediately my friend stepped out of the car at the filling station to withdraw money from the PoS operator to buy fuel, the guy zoomed off with the vehicle. You know how it is, there’s no traffic, no hold up in Abuja, and that’s how he absconded with the car,” Manga added.

He said the case was reported to the Anti-Car Theft Unit of the FCT Police Command.