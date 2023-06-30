27.1 C
Abuja
HomeConflict and SecurityCrime
Crime

Police trail customer who absconded with N55m Benz during test drive

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja
FCT, Abuja city gate

Related

OPERATIVES of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command are on the trail of a customer who absconded with a N55 million Mercedes Benz GLB 250 while test driving the vehicle in Abuja.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh disclosed this while speaking with The ICIR on Friday, June 30.

“We are on top of the situation. We are on it,” Adeh said, noting that efforts are being made to apprehend the man.

A car dealer, Mohammed Manga, reportedly handed the car over to a colleague who went on the test drive with the customer, identified as Henry.

“He (the colleague) took the car to his office, and the customer came there. He said the customer introduced himself as Henry from Gwarinpa and that he saw the car on an online marketplace.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “He saw the car and said he liked it; they negotiated N55 million for the car, and he said OK and demanded test driving the car. He drove the car with my friend sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle and they drove out to the filling station opposite the automatic car wash in Garki to buy petrol before the test drive,” Manga said.

    However, Henry sped off with the vehicle, which was grey in colour with a milage of 19000, to an unknown destination as soon as Manga’s friend stepped out to withdraw money to purchase the fuel.

    “Immediately my friend stepped out of the car at the filling station to withdraw money from the PoS operator to buy fuel, the guy zoomed off with the vehicle. You know how it is, there’s no traffic, no hold up in Abuja, and that’s how he absconded with the car,” Manga added.

    He said the case was reported to the Anti-Car Theft Unit of the FCT Police Command.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Oil and Gas

    Why cooking gas price fell in May despite year-on-year rise – experts

    THE price of cooking gas fell in May for the first time this year,...
    Entertainment

    My greatest achievement in 2022 is Asake, Yhemolee reveals

    NIGERIAN actor and social media influencer, Idowu Adeyemi popularly known as Yhemolee, has revealed...
    News

    Service chiefs: DHQ orders senior officers to resign before July 3

    THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has ordered military officers who are superior in rank to...
    Diaspora News

    Nigerian woman jailed in Switzerland for trafficking

    IN a ruling that exposes the grim reality of human trafficking, a 34-year-old Nigerian...
    National News

    Blasphemy: CAN condemns killing of butcher in Sokoto

    THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killing of a butcher, Usman...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Female police officer detained for attempting to resign

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    EFCC arrests Buhari’s former power minister over alleged N22bn fraud

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Why cooking gas price fell in May despite year-on-year rise – experts

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.