Presidency mocks Atiku as Babachir Lawal quits ADC

FORMER Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the party’s recently concluded presidential primary as being massively rigged in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Lawal, a key figure in the opposition coalition that adopted the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections, said he was leaving the party because he could not be part of what he described as a manipulated and predetermined process.

“I am exiting the ADC because its just concluded primaries were at all levels massively rigged in favour of Kachalla Abubakar Atiku,” he said.

He alleged that results were “written or rewritten” to favour the former vice president, adding that even where elections were held, winners were replaced with loyalists of the former vice president.

“In the real sense it was a disgraceful charade,” he said.

Lawal, who hails from Atiku Abubakar’s home state – Adamawa – said remaining in the ADC would amount to supporting what he called Atiku’s “rigging machine” ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I do not intend to be part of Kachalla Atiku’s rigging machine in the 2027 general elections,” he stated.

He also said he was stepping back from active politics, adding that he would return to his village farm while consulting on his next move.

Reacting to the development, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, taunted the former president on Facebook.

He wrote: We have not fired any bullet against veteran presidential runner and northern hegemonic Abubakar Atiku yet. But a close ally just destroyed Atiku in many unflattering words. It’s a warning that the man should retire to Dubai quickly.”

The ICIR reports that Lawal has had a long political journey from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where he served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under late President Muhammadu Buhari before he was sacked from office in 2017 over allegations linked to contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

He later became one of the APC’s internal critics and a vocal opponent of Tinubu’s administration

The former SGF resigned from the ruling party on June 29, 2025.

Ahead of the 2027 election cycle, Lawal joined other opposition figures, including Abubakar, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, in a coalition that adopted the ADC as its platform.

However, Lawal’s resignation comes days after Abubakar emerged as the ADC’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election following his victory over Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen in a nationwide direct primary conducted by the party.

The ADC declared that Abubakar secured over 1.8 million votes to defeat Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen by a wide margin.

However, the outcome immediately triggered protests from rival camps within the party, with both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen rejecting the process and alleging manipulation.

Despite the initial backlash, developments in recent days suggest a possible easing of tensions within the coalition. Abubakar has met separately with both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen in efforts aimed at reconciliation.

The ICIR reports that the former vice president will confront Tinubu, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and other contestants at the election slated for January 16, 2027.