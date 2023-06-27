28.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

Reactions trail renaming of airports after Buhari, Awolowo, others

Vincent Ufuoma
Vincent Ufuoma
Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) logo

Related

THE renaming of 15 airports in Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu has generated diverse reactions among individuals and groups in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Aviation, in a memo dated June 1, 2023, signed by Director of Airport Operations Joke Olatunji, announced the President’s decision to rename the airports as part of reforms in the aviation sector.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was directed to implement the decision.

The Maiduguri Airport was renamed after the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Port Harcourt Airport after the first premier of the defunct Western Region, late Obafemi Awolowo, while the Nasarawa Airport was used to immortalise the late founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, Usman Dan Fodio.

The Benin Airport was renamed after late Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua II; Ebonyi Airport after late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, and the Ibadan Airport after late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

Other airports affected by the renaming include Akure Airport, which now carries the name of Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu, and Dutse Airport, renamed after Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi. Gombe Airport has been dedicated to Zakari Maimalari, while Ilorin Airport now bears the name of a late military general, Tunde Idiagbon.

The Kaduna Airport was renamed after Hassan Usman Katsina, and the Makurdi Airport after Joseph Sarwuan Tarka. Minna Airport was renamed after Abubakar Imam, while Osubi Airport was dedicated to Alfred Diete Spiff. Yola Airport now carries the name of Lamido Aliyu Mustapha.

Full list of renamed airports 

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha

According to the memo, these name changes will come into effect on July 1, 2023.

The ministry called for all necessary arrangements to be made to facilitate a smooth transition.

The announcement has triggered contrasting opinions within the country. While some individuals lauded the move as a means of acknowledging the contributions of notable Nigerians to the nation’s history and progress, others criticised it as a political ploy and a misallocation of resources that could have been better utilised for airport infrastructure and services.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user @sheethjamaal, said the renaming of the airport will immortalise those that fought for the nation.

 

The renaming of the Port Harcourt Airport after Awolowo and the Nasarawa Airport after Dan Fodio sparked a lot of angry reactions on social media, mostly from residents of the two states.

A Twitter user, Nnamdi Onu, who said he didn’t understand the rationale behind the development, pointed out that the South-South region boasts a significant number of notable individuals, such as former President Goodluck Jonathan, who the Port Harcourt could have been named after.

Patrick Anum, from the Middle Belt, called on residents of Nasarawa State to resist the move to name the airport in the state after Dan Fodio, who he said was responsible for the murder of thousands in the region in the course of the Islamic jihad which he led.

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) equally condemned the renaming of the Port Harcourt Airport after Awolowo.

PANDEF spokesperson, Ken Robinson, while acknowledging Awolowo’s contributions to the country, particularly to the South-West, noted that renaming the airport after him was an insult to the Niger Delta, the South-South, and particularly the people of Rivers State.

“The general perception of PANDEF, particularly the renaming of Port Harcourt Airport after the Awolowo, is that it is inappropriate and misplaced,” Robinson said in an interview with The ICIR.

“It is insulting to the people of not only Rivers State but also to the people of the South-South. Awolowo, with due respect to his personality and contribution to the South-West, has no relationship and correlation to the people of the Niger Delta, South-South and Rivers State.

“Why should we have people from Rivers State, Niger Delta and South-South, who had attained high national and global recognitions and then you ignored them and named the Port Harcourt airport after Awolowo? It is most unfortunate.”

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The group, which vowed to mobilise its people to resist the decision, called on Tinubu to rescind the decision and find a worthy son of the region or the state to rename the airport.

    Other individuals who criticised the renaming of the airports, argued that the focus should be on addressing the pressing challenges in the aviation sector, such as dilapidated infrastructure, inadequate facilities, and poor service delivery.

    Attempts to get responses from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere proved fruitless. The ICIR made numerous unanswered phone calls to Ohanaeze spokesperson, Alex Ogbonnia, and he also did not reply to a message sent to him via WhatsApp.

    Similarly, calls made to Afenifere spokesperson, Sola Ebiseni, were unsuccessful, and as of the time of filing this report, he has not responded to a WhatsApp message sent to him.

    Vincent Ufuoma
    Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

    You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Diaspora News

    Controversy surrounds former Golden Eaglets star Amoo’s conviction

    CONTROVERSY is trailing the conviction of former Golden Eaglets winger Akinkunmi Amoo, by a...
    News

    SERAP urges Nigerians to participate in procurement process

    THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Nigerians to participate in the...
    Int'l Affairs

    ICPC tackles World Bank, TI over failed loans, corruption ratings

    THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has faulted activities of...
    Media Opportunities

    New York Public Library’s Cullman Center invites applications for fellowship

    JOURNALISTS, creative writers and media entrepreneurs working on book projects can apply for this...
    Elections

    Sierra Leone election: Tallying of results underway, President Bio leading

    THE ECOWAS Observation Mission monitoring Sierra Leone's general elections has called for patience as...

    Most Read

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    10th NASS: APC picks Akpabio, Tajudeen as Senate President, Speaker

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Tiwa Savage performs ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ at coronation concert

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    First cargo from $18bn Dangote refinery to arrive market in August

    Why UniAbuja charges N225,000 for medical students, N82,000 for Arts — VC

    2023 elections: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians who undermined democracy

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Controversy surrounds former Golden Eaglets star Amoo’s conviction

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.