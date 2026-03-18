Senegal to appeal CAF’s ruling awarding AFCON title to Morocco

THE Senegalese Football Federation has vowed to challenge a controversial decision by the Confederation of African Football Appeals Board, which awarded a 3–0 forfeiture victory to Morocco in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a communiqué on Tuesday night, March 17, the Senegalese Football Federation confirmed it had received CAF’s March 17, 2026, ruling concerning the disputed final between Senegal and Morocco.

The ICIR reports that the Appeals Board of CAF ruled in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), declaring their appeal admissible and setting aside an earlier decision by CAF’s Disciplinary Board.

According to CAF, the initial ruling was annulled because the Appeal Board found that the conduct of the Senegal team fell within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.

It subsequently ruled that the Senegalese team had infringed Article 82 and should forfeit the match under Article 84, awarding Morocco a 3–0 victory, effectively handing them the continental title.

“It is declared that the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), through the conduct of its team, infringed Article 82 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.

“In application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal team is declared to have forfeited the match, with the result recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF),” CAF statement read.

Reacting to the development, the FSF denounced the decision as “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable,” noting that it brings disrepute to African football.

The body added that it would immediately initiate proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland to contest the ruling.

“In defence of its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne,” the statement added.

Beyond the forfeiture ruling, CAF’s Appeals Board also delivered a series of related decisions arising from incidents during the final.

Moroccan international Ismaël Saibari was found guilty of misconduct under Articles 82 and 83(1) of the CAF Disciplinary Code. However, his sanctions were reduced, with a two-match suspension imposed, one of which was suspended, while an earlier $100,000 fine was overturned.

The Appeals Board also addressed other match incidents; partially upholding appeals related to ball boy conduct and a laser pointer incident.

It reduced fines imposed on the Moroccan federation in those cases to $50,000 and $10,000 respectively. However, a separate $100,000 fine linked to interference around the VAR review area was upheld.