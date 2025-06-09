back to top

SERAP urges Tinubu to stop Wike from closing 34 embassies 

Reading time: 2 mins
News
SERAP urges Tinubu to stop Wike from closing 34 embassies 
SERAP's logo
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently caution and direct the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to immediately withdraw his threat to shut down 34 foreign embassies in Abuja due to unpaid ground rents.

The SERAP made the call on its X handle on Monday, June 9, warning that shutting down the embassies contravened Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The FCTA had revealed that the foreign missions were among the properties that had not paid their ground rents since 2014, with the affected diplomatic missions collectively owing N3,662,196.

Wike had on May 26 ordered the FCTA officials to commence sealing the 4,794 properties that were revoked due to non-payment of ground rent, spanning between 10 and 43 years.

President Bola Tinubu had intervened, granting a 14-day grace period, which ends on Monday (today), to affected property owners to settle their outstanding obligations.

The Director of Lands at the FCTA, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, revealed that defaulters would be required to pay penalty fees ranging between N2 million and N3 million, depending on their location.

Chijioke listed the defaulting embassies which include the Ghana High Commission Defence Section (N5,950); Embassy of Thailand (N5,350), Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire (N5,500); Embassy of the Russian Federation (N1,100); Embassy of the Philippines (N5,950); Royal Netherlands Embassy (N5,950); Embassy of Turkey (N3,350), and the Embassy of the Republic of Guinea (N5,950).

There are also Embassies of Ireland (N500), Uganda (N5,950), Iraq (N550), Zambia High Commission (N1,189,990), Tanzania High Commission (N6,000), German Embassy (N1,000), Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo (N5,950), Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (N459,055), Embassy of the Republic of Korea (N5,950), and the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (N

The list includes Embassy of Egypt (N5,950), Embassy of Chad (N5,950), Sierra Leone Commission (N5,900), High Commission of India (N150), Embassy of Sudan (N5,950), Embassy of Niger Republic (N500), and Kenya High Commission (N5,950), Embassies of Zimbabwe (N500), Ethiopia (N5,950), and Indonesia (Defence Attaché), which has an outstanding balance of (N1,718,211).

Others are the Delegation of the European Union (N1,500), Embassy of Switzerland (N5,950), Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia (N5,950), China’s Economic and Commercial Counselor’s Office (N12,000), South African High Commission (N4,950), and the Government of Equatorial Guinea (N1,137,240) 


     

     

    Read Also:

    ‘No scientific evidence yet against consumption of donkey meat’
    ‘Stop the payment of Dariye’s salary,’ SERAP tells Senate President
    ‘Let heaven fall,’ Wike says as Senate moves to probe demolitions in FCT
    “We won’t be using your useless airline again …,”Naira Marley fires back at ExecuJet

    However, SERAP in its call, highlighted that Article 22, paragraph 1, of the Vienna Convention states that “the premises of the mission shall be inviolable”.  

    “Article 22, paragraph 3, of the Vienna Convention sets out that “the premises of the mission, their furnishings and other property thereon and the means of transport of the mission shall be immune from search, requisition, attachment or execution,” it added.

    The ICIR reported that  FCTA sealed off the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Wuse district of Abuja, including other private and public buildings such as the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, Nigerian Postal Service, and the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN)T on Monday, May 26.

    The FCTA listed 4,794 properties, which it said it revoked for non-payment of ground rent, some for over four decades.

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement