Spain takes home $4.29 million for winning 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sports
Spanish women's national team
Spanish women's national team.
Dotun OMISAKIN
THE Spanish women’s national team has won $4.29 million in prize money as they defeated England 1-0 to be crowned the champion of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The monetary reward of $4.29 million was earmarked for the winner, a slight increase in the $4m the USA received as a team for winning the World Cup in 2019.

Also, each Spaniard player will smile home with $270,000.

The keenly contested match was decided by Spain captain Olga Carmona whose strike earned the first major title for her team.

This feat also completed a unique clean sweep of FIFA crowns for Spain at U-17, U-20 and senior level.

The match witnessed football artistries between both teams which created an exciting moment.

Sweden defeated Australia, 2-0, to emerge as the third-place winner.

Individual awards won at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati won the Adidas Golden Ball Award for the tournament’s best player. She scored three times and two assists during the tournament.

Japan’s player Hinata Miyazawa emerged as the top goalscorer to win the Adidas Golden Boot Award. She had an unmatched five goals.

England’s Mary Earps won the Adidas Golden Glove Award after earning three clean sheets and making a host of fine saves, including a penalty in the final.

Spain’s Salma Paralluelo won the FIFA Best Young Player Award.

Japan won the FIFA Fair Play Award after finishing first in the Fair Play contest.

