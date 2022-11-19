World Cup 2022: FIFA introduces #BringTheMoves to stimulate youngsters to exercise

FIFA has commenced the #BringTheMoves challenge inspiring players at the World Cup to accomplish social media dares by fans globally, thereby motivating children to #BeActive.

FIFA launched the campaign in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Qatar, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC).

This was disclosed in a press release by the Media & Communication Consultant of Global Health Services, Nouha Belaid.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stressed the impact of exercise on children’s health, using digital tools.

Infantino said, “We know the negative impact on children’s health a lack of exercise can have, and football can use the significant platform of this FIFA World Cup to spread that message in this exciting and engaging way.

“This challenge not only unites children with their heroes, but utilizes the most digital-ever World Cup to send the message that we all need to be active and drive awareness also for parents that children need 60 minutes of physical exercise a day.”

He added that currently about 80 per cent of adolescents around the world are not physically active.

- Advertisement -

Worldwide, children will be challenging players to “celebrate goals with fresh new moves simply by posting a video on their social media pages using the hashtag #BringTheMoves”.

WHO Goodwill Ambassador and former Côte d’Ivoire striker, Didier Drogba, emphasized the benefits of being active.

“Being active provides many benefits to everyone, especially for children while they are growing and developing physically, mentally and socially,” said Drogba.

He added that being active is good for the body and mind.

Another WHO Goodwill Ambassador, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, will be going to Qatar with Brazil.

Becker knows the importance of being fit and wants to use this chance to motivate adolescents to #BringTheMoves and get more active.

“I support the #BringtheMoves challenge because I really believe kids have to be active.

- Advertisement -

“They need to be active for the good of their future as they are growing up. I [can] see that we, football players, can be an inspiration for them as well,” said the Liverpool goalkeeper.

He added that if footballers can have fun while making children move their bodies, the players will be happy.

FIFA’s campaign requires youngsters to download GenMove, a digital app using artificial intelligence to inspire children to be physically active daily throughout the tournament.

FIFA has declared there would be no sale of alcohol at the stadiums during the competition.