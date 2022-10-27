Terror alert: Jabi Lake Mall shuts down

FOLLOWING recent security alerts that warned of possible terrorist attacks in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the management of Jabi Lake Mall on Thursday announced that the shopping complex has been closed till further notice.

The development was announced in an Instagram post.

“Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority.

“Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon.”

The ICIR had reported that United States Embassy, The British High Commission, Canada and Australia have all issued security alerts on elevated risk of terror attacks in Abuja.

They warned that terrorists may launch indiscriminate attacks in the FCT and issued travel advisories warning their citizens against traveling to Nigeria.

However, the Federal Government, accused the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) of issuing “unverified” terror alerts on the Nigerian capital city.

Minister of information and Culture, Lai Muhammad, noted that the unverified security alerts have resulted in panic in public places across the FCT.

He said if indeed such a security alert was necessary, it was for the attention of citizens of the issuing countries in Nigeria and not for the Nigerian public.

In the same vein, the Department of State Services (DSS) urged residents to stay calm.

The agency equally advised residents to take precautions and provide relevant information regarding suspicious activities.

The DSS also noted that it had released similar warnings in the past.