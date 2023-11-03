Two years after, kidnappers release Bethel Baptist School’s student

Kidnappers have released the last student of Bethel High School in Kaduna, Kaduna State, whom they kept for two years.

The victim, Treasure Ayuba, was released on the night of Thursday, November 2.

Gunmen stormed the school on July 5 and kidnapped 121 students.

Ayuba was the last victim to be freed, with others released before him.

Ayuba’s release was verified by the Nigeria Baptist Convention (NBC) Thursday evening.

In a statement, NBC President Israel Akanji acknowledged his release.

“Treasure Ayuba, the last boy who was still with the bandits who kidnapped the 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on July 5, 2021, has just returned home today, November 2, 2023.

“Thanks be to our unfailing God. Thank you also very much for your prayers and numerous support,” he stated.

The kidnappers released the last batches of students on December 28, 2021, and January 1, 2022.

The ICIR reported how an unspecified number of students of Bethel Baptist High School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were abducted when terrorists attacked the school on May July 5, 2021.

The gunmen opened fire when they invaded the school before whisking the students away.

The ICIR reported that bandits released 28 out of all the abducted victims on Sunday, July 25.

Kaduna State Chapter Chairman of CAN Hayab told journalists that the 28 students regained freedom on Sunday, July 25.

Also, in October 2021, Kaduna state Police Command confirmed the release of an additional five students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School.

The attack was among the many incidents carried out by bandits in the state.

1 Rate 2 Briefly Expand 3 Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

Similarly, they took away dozens of students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in March of the same year.

On July 7 of the same year, bandits kidnapped 30 students from Greenfield University in the state.

These, among others, are a series of attacks on schools in the state and Nigeria.

The ICIR reported in January 2022 how parents withdrew their children from schools in the state and its neighbour, Niger, because of rising attacks on schools.