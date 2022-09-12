28.2 C
Abuja

Ubah confirms aides’ deaths during attack on convoy

Conflict and Security
Vincent Ufuoma
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah
IFEANYI Ubah has confirmed the deaths of some of his personal and security aides during the Sunday attack on his convoy.

Ubah’s convoy was attacked around the Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market axis of Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State by gunmen on  Sunday night.

The lawmaker, who represents the Anambra South District in the Senate on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), was said to have been making his way back to Nnewi, his country home, when the attack occurred.

The attack left many members of the convoy, including several security personnel, dead.

While confirming the incident to newsmen today in Awka, Ubah identified Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias as his aides that were killed in the attack.

He added that some of his security aides from the police and Department of State Services were also killed.

The state police spokesperson, Toochukwu Ikenga, also confirmed the incident but did not give the number of the victims.

Ikenga said, ‘’The Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, visited the scene and there were blood stains at the place indicative of the fact that the attack was bloody, but to give the number, I cannot say anything on that.’’

Meanwhile, the state governor, Charles Soludo, has condemned the attack.

Soludo said his administration was “fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality” in the state.

“This is the last-ditch effort of a sinking boat by these criminals,” he said.

The governor said security agencies had been alerted to track down the gunmen that carried out the attack.

He commiserated with the senator and families of his aides who were killed in the attack.

He also commiserated with the Commissioner of Police in the state, EcEcheng, over the killing of police officers by the gunmen.

Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

