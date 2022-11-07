27.1 C
Abuja

2023: Tinubu will not attend debates – Campaign Council

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
File photo: Bola Tinubu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Ahmed Tinubu will not attend any of the 2023 election debates.

Minister of State for Labour Festus Keyamo, one of the spokespersons for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed this in Abuja.

Keyamo, who was reacting to Tinubu’s absence during the town hall debate organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), in collaboration with Arise Television, on Sunday, said the former Lagos State governor would not be available for any debates due to his hectic campaign schedule.

He noted that many radio and television networks in Nigeria have indicated an interest in hosting such debates “and out of deference to them, the former Lagos governor will not be making selective appearances on some networks while ignoring others”.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others,” he added.

Keyamo also said before now Tinubu already understood the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and as a result had embarked on town hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the business community and other stakeholders in Kano and Lagos.

He noted that Nigerians would hear from Tinubu loud and clear through other forums.

- Advertisement -

Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were absent at the debate on Sunday, attended by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Delta State governor and PDP vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa stood in for Atiku but Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were not represented.

Sunday’s event was not the first intellectual engagement Tinubu would miss. Without any explanation, Tinubu had not honoured invitations to speak and also partake in roundtable discussions at the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, as well as conferences organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Kano skit makers to be flogged 20 strokes of cane for calling Ganduje ‘corrupt’

TWO skit makers in Kano State, Uniquepikin and Nazifi Muhammed, are to be flogged...
Diaspora News

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking charges

SONIA, the daughter of Nigeria’s former deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who is at...
News

El-Rufai expresses concern over NNPCLtd’s non-remittance to Federation Account despite commercialisation

GOVERNOR Nasr El-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed worry over the inability of the...
Education

ASUU in crucial NEC meeting over half salaries

THE National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is...
National News

Abuja-Kaduna train services to resume in November

THE Minister of Transportation Mu'azu Sambo has announced that the Abuja to Kaduna rail...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEl-Rufai expresses concern over NNPCLtd’s non-remittance to Federation Account despite commercialisation
Next articleEkweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking charges

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.