2023: Why Obi is most qualified person to lead Nigeria – Afe Babalola

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
L-R: Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola
FOUNDER and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Afe Babalola, has said that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the most qualified person to lead in Nigeria in 2023.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated this when he hosted the former Anambra governor in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, January 5.

He said the only people opposed to Obi are those who participated in plunging the country into the state of underdevelopment it is at present.

“Unless you are part of the old system that has brought us to where we are, there is no way you will oppose a young man like Mr Peter Obi, an untainted, young, educated man with ideas from being the President of Nigeria,” he said.

Babalola, who will mark 60 years of his call to the Nigerian Bar as a lawyer this year, said he and Obi share a common passion in their love for quality education.

“We have a common ground, and that common ground is that he will give education a rightful place in his administration. Unlike all of you, I never had a conventional education. I never went to secondary school or university but due to determination and courage, I endured.

“I studied privately through correspondence and obtained my A Level by correspondence, passed the entrance into university by correspondence.

“But for education I would not be where I am today and that is why by the grace of God after a successful practice, I am what I am today. I will celebrate 60 years of my call to Bar this year and by the grace of god, peter obi will be there. He is the most qualified to lead this country”.

Meanwhile, Obi, who was in Ekiti to solicit votes from electorates in the state, has vowed to end the established political structures that have put Nigerians in the bondage of hunger and poverty.

He said Nigerians would witness a new lease of life if they voted for him in the forthcoming February 25 presidential election.

The LP presidential candidate promised massive jobs for the teeming unemployed youths of the country.

“I want to assure you that if you vote for me as the next President of Nigeria, I will unite and secure this country,” he said.

“I will end hunger, poverty and provide good jobs for numerous unemployed graduates in Nigeria.

“My administration will turn this country from consuming to producing nation and bring the dividends of good governance to the people.

“I will not only stop corruption, I will eradicate poverty in every States of the federation because our youths will be properly taken care of and they will no longer be travelling out of the country for greener pastures.

“Ekiti Kete please vote for Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election.”

