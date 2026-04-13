ADC fixes Abuja venue for convention amid leadership crisis, venue row

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fixed the Rainbow Event Center in Garki Area 8, Abuja, as the venue for its national convention scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, despite ongoing controversies surrounding its leadership.

A statement on Monday, April 13, by the party on its social media noted that the proposed venue, located at Plot 1193A, off Southern Parkway, is behind the FCDA/AGIS building and close to the NTA headquarters in Area 11.

The announcement was made by the David Mark’s faction of the ADC, and came hours after some members of the party raised alarm over its inability to secure a venue in the Federal Capital Territory.

Chairman of the party’s media and publicity sub-committee for the convention, Kola Ologbondiyan, had said earlier on Monday that the ADC was yet to receive approval for a venue despite applying to use Eagle Square.

He noted that a letter was submitted to the office of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, but no response was received.

He added that efforts to use the Moshood Abiola National Stadium also failed, with the party allegedly denied access to the Velodrome, while some private event centres reportedly declined requests over fear of repercussions.

“As the bromide has shown, a letter was presented to the Office of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, for a permit to use the Eagles Square. The letter was acknowledged but no response.

“The ADC team paid several visits to the Ministry of Sports officials at the MKO Stadium. At the end, ADC was refused the use of the Valedrom. To make matters worse, privately owned event centres in Abuja are turning down the @ADCNig requests for fears of harassments in various forms from the government,” he wrote.

However, they FCT minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed the allegations, stating that no political party would be denied access to public facilities if due process was followed.

He said he was unaware of any formal application by the ADC to use Eagle Square and described the claims as unfounded.

Backstory

The ICIR reports that the development came amid a deepening leadership crisis within the party, following a decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop recognising its leadership led by David Mark.

INEC had cited an Appeal Court ruling to justify removing the party’s leadership from its portal, pending the determination of a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Reacting, the ADC accused the electoral body of interference and bias, insisting it had complied with all legal requirements, including notifying INEC ahead of its congresses and convention.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, maintained that the ADC would proceed with its planned activities regardless of INEC’s stance, describing the commission’s interpretation of the court ruling as flawed and politically motivated.

According to him, the party’s internal processes, including its leadership transition, were conducted in line with due process and should not be subjected to external influence.

The leadership of Mark’s ADC faction on April 8, protested against the electoral body and its chairman asking him to vacate office.

The rally featured Mark, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former governors Rauf Aregbesola, Peter Obi, Aminu Tambuwal among other dignitaries.

The ADC has continued to position itself as a major opposition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.