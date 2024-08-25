Azman Air refutes reports of indefinite suspension of operations

AZMAN Air Services Limited has debunked media reports of an indefinite suspension of its operations.

The airline said this in a statement posted on its X handle on Sunday, August 25, signed by its accountable manager, Hadi Abdulmunafi.

According to Abdulmunafi, the airline anticipates resuming full flight operations very soon.

“We are currently finalising the maintenance of two of our aircraft, and we anticipate resuming our full flight operations very soon.

“The temporary pause in our services was a necessary measure to ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability for our valued passengers. We understand the inconvenience this may have caused and deeply appreciate the continued support and understanding of our customers,” he stated.

The ICIR reports that Azman Air’s clarification came following reports from various media outlets claiming the indefinite suspension of the airline’s operations.

The airline suspended operations in March 2023, stating that all four of its aeroplanes were undergoing maintenance abroad.

In August 2023, the airline placed its staff on “leave without pay.”

Azman Air reportedly resumed operations this year, but earlier this August, several media reported that the airline had again suspended operations.

Abdulmunafi emphasised that the airline team had been working tirelessly to expedite the maintenance process and was in the final stage.

“Azman Air is committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient air travel services, and we are eager to welcome passengers back on board shortly.

“We will keep our customers and the public informed of any further developments through our official channels. Thank you for your patience and loyalty as we work towards resuming our operations at the earliest possible time,” he added.

Azman Air commenced scheduled operations in 2014 with two Boeing 737 aircraft, which grew to seven at its peak but later decreased to just four.

In September 2022, The ICIR reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority suspended Azman Air over its failure to renew its Air Operator Certificate.