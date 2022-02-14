28.4 C
Climate tracker offers climate change media mentorship program

Blessing Otoibhi
climate tracker fellows
climate tracker fellows
CLIMATE Tracker, an international non-profit organisation, is inviting applications for its Climate Change Media Mentorship program. 

The program is slated for March to July 2022.

The selection of six young journalists, 18 to 35, will participate and publish stories, produce newsletters, engage in podcast production, and participate in social media content creation.

Ideal candidates must have a minimum of one year of journalism experience, a hunger to improve as a journalist, and a proven history of writing quality climate change stories.

Young journalists from around the world can apply for a chance to receive hands-on experience in weather reporting.

READ ALSO:

Mongabay seeks story pitches on socio-environmental issues

Tiger Eye Foundation offers Nigeria Investigates program

EJN offers 2022 Coastal Resilience Story Grants.

The Knight Center offers live journalism course

Foundation offers grants for investigation of crimes against journalists

The climate tracker says they will be challenging each fellow to experiment and use new media techniques, formats, and platforms to tell their stories. Selected fellows will also get a chance to connect and collaborate with other international journalists.

To apply, candidates must submit a short pitch of a great climate story they want to publish during the program.

Participants will receive a US$200 monthly stipend.

The submission of the application deadline is February 18, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

