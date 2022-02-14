Climate tracker offers climate change media mentorship program

— 1 min read

CLIMATE Tracker, an international non-profit organisation, is inviting applications for its Climate Change Media Mentorship program.

The program is slated for March to July 2022.

The selection of six young journalists, 18 to 35, will participate and publish stories, produce newsletters, engage in podcast production, and participate in social media content creation.

Ideal candidates must have a minimum of one year of journalism experience, a hunger to improve as a journalist, and a proven history of writing quality climate change stories.

Young journalists from around the world can apply for a chance to receive hands-on experience in weather reporting.

The climate tracker says they will be challenging each fellow to experiment and use new media techniques, formats, and platforms to tell their stories. Selected fellows will also get a chance to connect and collaborate with other international journalists.

To apply, candidates must submit a short pitch of a great climate story they want to publish during the program.

Participants will receive a US$200 monthly stipend.

The submission of the application deadline is February 18, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.