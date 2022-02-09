Foundation offers grants for investigation of crimes against journalists

— 1 min read

A NON-PARTISAN foundation Justice for Journalists is seeking entries for its grants for investigations into crimes against journalists, freelancers and bloggers.

The grants will support investigations into physical violence and abuse, as well as harassment and bullying campaigns against media and journalists, as well as illegal tapping/surveillance of media workers.

Investigations will also be conducted on impact of criminal acts on the families of media workers subjected to violence, abuse, persecution or forced exile, persecution of whistle-blowers and informants, and more.

The Foundation says it will give preference to established media and NGOs with stringent reporting procedures and a proven track record of successful projects.

Investigative journalists, professional and non-professional bloggers, and social activists can apply for the grants.

Proposals will be accepted in English and Russian. The maximum grant is US$80,000.

Applications must include a detailed budget for the investigative project and a 500-word project description, highlighting what is new and significant about the story and what its potential impact might be.

JFJ says, “The Foundation is guided by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which among other rights upholds the right to freedom to hold opinion and seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers”.

The deadline for submission of applications is March 20, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.