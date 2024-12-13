Ebonyi civil servants to receive N150,000 as Christmas bonus

EBONYI State Governor Francis Nwifuru will gift each civil servant in the state N150,000 for this year’s Christmas celebration.

The plan was announced by the governor’s chief press secretary, Monday Uzor, in a Facebook post on Friday, December 13.

Uzor disclosed on Friday that the state civil servants would receive the bonus on or before noon on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

“Every Worker in Ebonyi State service will receive ₦150,000 as a Christmas bonus before 1 pm on Tuesday,” part of the post read.

He said the governor took the decision as part of measures to cushion the effects of hardship and make the workers have memorable Christmas and New Year festivities.

The gift came after the governor approved the payment of N75,000 minimum wage to civil servants in the state in October.

Nwifuru, through his spokesperson, announced the commencement of the new minimum wage implementation on October 27.

Uzor quoted the governor as saying “The least paid civil servant on grade level 2 will enjoy a full minimum wage of N75,000 while from grade level 3 and above will get incremental of N40,000 across board.”

The governor noted that the decision was in appreciation of workers’ commitment to duty and their understanding.

” Our workers have shown a lot of commitment and respect to us as a government,” Uwifuru stated.