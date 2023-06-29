Eid-el-Kabir: Gombe extends public holidays to Friday

THE Gombe State government has extended public holidays for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to Friday, June 30.

The state governor Muhammadu Yahaya approved the extension of on Thursday, June 29, according to a statement signed by the Acting Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Abdullahi.

“I am directed to inform you that His Excellency Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON (Dan Majen Gombe), has approved the extension of the Public Holidays to Friday, 30th June 2023, to enable Civil Servants in the State to continue with the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir along with their counterparts nationwide.

“The Acting Head of Civil Service wishes all Workers and indeed the General Public a peaceful celebration. Meanwhile, all essential services would be maintained throughout the Public Holiday, and workers will resume work on Monday 3rd July, 2023, please,” the statement read.

While Islamic clerics and other relevant authorities across the country preach peace on the occasion of Eid, politically motivated clashes were recorded in Osun State during the festivities.

Sitting arrangements at the Central Eid praying ground in Osogbo led to a clash between supporters of the state governor, Ademola Adeleke and a political opponent, Ajibola Basiru.

Adeleke, who left the prayer ground as a result of the clash, alleged in a statement released after the incident that there were attempts to assassinate him in the process.

“The government particularly notes with shock and surprise the role played by former Senator Ajibola Bashiru, who took over the space reserved for the Governor at the prayer ground. All efforts to get the former Senator to vacate the space proved abortive.

“The government was even more shocked that thugs armed to the teeth were spotted all over the praying ground with security information that they were imported to eliminate the governor and key government functionaries,” the statement partly read.

Islamic leaders in the South-West have, however, condemned the actions of those involved while speaking to journalists on Thursday, June 29, and urged politicians to respect religious leaders and practices.